South school revamp delayed again

Sep. 28—Renovations to South Cumberland Elementary School were delayed again Wednesday when the Cumberland County Board of Education realized one of its own policies prohibits budget line-item transfers not recommended by the director of schools.

"Did he ask for it?" asked Chris King, 6th District representative, about the proposed resolution to transfer $2.21 million from the board's fund balance, or rainy-day account, to pay for the project that would add six 800-square-foot classrooms and renovate the school's kitchen and all its restrooms.

"I did not ask for this resolution," replied Director of Schools William Stepp. "I do not recommend this."

King pointed out that Policy 2.201, issued by the board on April 27, states, "Line item transfers within major categories shall be made upon the recommendation of the Director of Schools and approved by the Board."

"So we're violating policy?" he asked.

Board Chair Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, wondered how the board could bypass that requirement and apply the money to the project. Kim Bray, chief financial officer for the school district, replied that moving the money would put it in a budget line item.

"With that being said, I think we're going to have to reboot and find out how this recommendation can come before the board without the director's recommendation," Boston said.

Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, proposed tabling the matter until the board obtains the results of a study of districtwide maintenance and renovations. Then, she said, Stepp could bring his recommendations before the board.

Boston noted the same resolution had been tabled by the County Commission's budget committee. She said it was being renewed for Wednesday's meeting because of the time lapse and asked Earl Patton, school board attorney, for his recommendation on moving forward.

"Does it still have to be recommended by the director?" she asked.

"I believe it would," Patton replied.

"OK," Boston said. "I accept your opinion."

Boston agreed with delaying the matter "until we can go back and reconstruct."

She said she wants the board to contact others, such as the Tennessee School Boards Association and the state comptroller, and research other policies "because I'm comfortable that there are — since the board's in charge and responsible for all finances — for bringing the resolution back to the board."

Nick Davis, 5th District representative, pointed to the board's policy that defines the role of board members.

"It says our role is to adopt the budget, approve purchases outside the budget on a case-by-case basis in accordance with board policy. And No. 3 is to approve budget transfers," Davis said, citing portions of Policy 1.101. "So does that mean that we're inable?"

Boston said she didn't look at the policy cited by King.

"Since we are tasked with the budget and purchases outside on a case-by-case basis to approve budget transfers, I think that that is just going to require some more research because yes, I think we can."

She added, "We do it every month. We pass resolutions every month. They're just on the agenda."

Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said that's part of what has to be looked at.

"This is contradictory," she said. "This says we can approve budget transfers; the other one says we can't."

Patton said the matters merit further research. He noted the policy authorizing the recommendation of the director of schools is based on an Attorney General's opinion, adding the board's policies appear to contradict each other.

"The TSBA (Tennessee School Boards Association) does say in the board's role in finance, the board should not do the following, specifically write the budget, administer the budget or micromanage the budget," Stout said. "So, I guess that's why the budget is in the director's purview."

Hamby noted the board's policy states the executive committee, namely the director and board chairman, are to work together to develop the budget.

"That's actually statutory," Boston added. "That comes from TCA Code."

She added that she's comfortable with tabling the South Cumberland renovations "until we are comfortable with how, if it is not a recommendation of the director, how does the board propose a line-item transfer?"

That may not be the only hurdle the school board will have to overcome in securing the funding for the renovations. Two County Commission members spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting, and neither had favorable words for the project.

Commissioner John Patterson, 9th District, pointed out that South Cumberland has declining student population and, in his opinion, the money could better be spent on safety issues.

"We have fire alarms, sprinkler systems that are antiquated, prone to failure and need to be replaced," he said. Then, referring to the district's maintenance plan, added, "I think these safety items should take precedent over any attempt to add classrooms to a school just because it's their turn."

Commissioner Rebecca Stone, 3rd District, said using $2.21 million from the fund balance would take the system's rainy-day fund down to $3.39 million. She noted the resolution, if approved, would then have to meet approval from first the commission's budget committee and then the full commission.

"Even if it jumped all those hurdles, the state comptroller would have to approve it," she said. "They just approved your budget, and to come immediately with a proposal to reduce it to a skinny balance for an additional project, I don't think they'll approve it. I don't think any of the hurdles will be cleared. So I urge you to wait, get your study on your renovations, build your fund balance and then consider additional projects for the whole school system."