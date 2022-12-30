South Scranton man arrested on child pornography charges

Dec. 30—Lackawanna County detectives arrested a South Scranton man on child pornography charges.

Robert C. Burke, 70, 429 River St., was taken into custody Wednesday when investigators executed a search warrant at his home.

Magisterial District Judge George Seig arraigned Burke on two counts of possession of child pornography and ordered him held in the county prison when he could not post $150,000 bail.

His arrest followed an investigation that began after detectives were forwarded a report made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip Line by Microsoft-BingImage about suspected child pornography being uploaded to its system in May.

After reviewing the uploaded files, investigators traced the associated internet address to Burke, according to a complaint filed by Detectives Sheryl Turner and John Kane.

During the execution of the search warrant, Burke agreed to speak with detectives and admitted viewing child pornography on his laptop in the home's basement, the complaint said.

Burke told detectives he had been looking at child pornography on and off for six months, most recently viewing it last week, the complaint said.

Link files containing terms such as "two young girls and their neighbor" were located on the laptop during forensics conducted at the scene, detectives said.

Seig scheduled Burke's preliminary hearing for Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132