South Scranton man arrested on drug charges

Jan. 12—A 46-year-old South Scranton man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after investigators found crystal methamphetamine during a search of his home, city police said.

Officers from the Street Crimes Unit originally went to Michael J. Schaub's home at 428 Prospect Ave. with members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force looking for a fugitive but obtained a search warrant after noticing drug paraphernalia in the home, police said.

In addition to crystal meth, officers seized Suboxone strips, Adderall pills, a handgun and various items of paraphernalia from the home, police said.

Schaub was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $20,000 bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other drug-related charges. He faces a preliminary hearing is Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

— DAVID SINGLETON