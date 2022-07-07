South Scranton man charged with selling cocaine

Jul. 7—A South Scranton man faces drug charges after Lackawanna County detectives say he sold cocaine to a confidential informant three times over a nine-day period.

Menerson Hidalgo-Peralta, 24, 724 Moosic St., ran when investigators moved in to arrest him after the final sale Wednesday but was taken into custody after a footchase through South Side, detectives said.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives used the confidential informant to make previous controlled purchases of cocaine from Hidalgo-Peralta on June 28 and June 29.

Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler arraigned Hidalgo-Peralta on multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and other charges, including resisting arrest.

He was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. July 21.

— DAVID SINGLETON