South Shields' fish sculpture aims to cut plastic pollution

The Feed the Fish artwork can store plastic which is then taken away to be recycled

A new seafront sculpture on Tyneside is aiming to cut the amount of plastic waste left by beachgoers.

Named Feed the Fish, the artwork at Sandhaven, South Shields, is designed so people can dispose of plastic bottles which are then recycled.

South Tyneside Council said it hoped it would encourage visitors to keep plastic off the beach and reduce the amount washed into the sea.

The authority will work with schools and local groups to name the fish.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of the council, said the landmark would "help to raise awareness of the risk" plastic poses to the environment.

"The danger of plastic pollution to marine life and birds is well-documented.

"We hope that this new sculpture will inspire and engage beach visitors to support our efforts to keep plastic off the beach and prevent it being washed into the ocean.

"Every piece of plastic that is fed to the fish will make a difference to our planet through preventing pollution and supporting recycling."

It comes after the council installed 25 additional recycling bins along the seafront area last summer.

