South Shore man admits exposing himself to undercover officer

Oct. 1—NEWBURY — A South Shore man must register as a sex offender and not use social media after admitting he fondled himself while engaged in a video call with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was really an undercover police officer.

Paul O'Brien, 48, of Carver pleaded guilty to sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter on Wednesday in Newburyport and was sentenced to two years in jail.

Judge Peter Doyle suspended all jail time for two years during which time O'Brien will be on probation. In addition to registering as a sex offender and not using social media, O'Brien must have no contact with anyone under 18 years old except for family members and avoid all avoidable contact with children while on probation.

O'Brien's plea comes about seven months after Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski first made contact with him on the social media app Kik. Wojtkowski was posing as a 13-year-old girl Feb. 16 when he received an unsolicited message from O'Brien.

"At that time I suggested to the target user that the UC (undercover) persona was a 13-year-old child from Massachusetts. The target user suggested that he was a 45-year-old male, and later stated he was from the South Shore," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Despite knowing he was chatting with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl, O'Brien continued sending messages. The messages were innocuous at first but eventually became more sexual.

Three days later, O'Brien asked the "child" to send him images of herself. When Wojtkowski asked O'Brien to send photos of himself, O'Brien declined because of the age difference.

"A reasonable inference can be made that the target user is aware of the inherent unlawful nature of contact with children and could be exposed to legal liability if identified," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

But O'Brien eventually asked Wojtkowski if "she" was interested in seeing a man perform a sexual act.

On March 16, an undercover officer posed as the 13-year-old so they could take part in a Google video call. It was during that call that O'Brien exposed himself and performed a sexual act on himself.

O'Brien then suggested the two meet at some point "but often suggested that he would only do so if the child showed him her body first," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

As the detective and O'Brien continued chatting, Wojtkowski obtained search warrants for the Google account O'Brien used for the video chat as well as O'Brien's Kik account. The warrants allowed Wojtkowski to identify O'Brien and figure out where he lived.

Charges were filed in May and O'Brien arrested by Newbury police on May 27, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

