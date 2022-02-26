South Shore man charge with firearm possession

Feb. 26—GREENUP — A South Shore man was picked up on a complaint warrant Monday, charging him in a 2019 incident in which court records show he threatened to shoot up a car with a child inside.

Josh Holsinger, 24, was charged with a single count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the complaint, on Oct. 7, 2019, Holsinger issued the threat, prompting a response from the Greenup County Sheriff's Office.

When a deputy responded to his address, they found "numerous rifles in a compartment by the water heater of the residence," as well as two pistols, court records show.

A complaint warrant on the gun charged was signed out by District Court Judge Paul Craft on Dec. 5, 2021, records show.

