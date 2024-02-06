South Shore man charged in 2 armed robberies in Rogers Park neighborhood, cops say

A South Shore man was charged with two counts of armed robbery that happened in recent days in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Joshua Horn-Brown, 30, also was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal. Brown was arrested Monday after he was identified as the person who robbed a 22-year-old woman on Jan. 10 at gunpoint at a business in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue.

Brown also was connected to a Jan. 31, armed robbery of a 56-year-old man in the 6500 block of North Clark Street, police said.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday at a detention hearing.