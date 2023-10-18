South Shore man indicted on sex crime charges

Oct. 18—GREENUP — A grand jury in Greenup County indicted a South Shore man on a slew of sex crime charges recently.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Austin J. Hardin, 28, was indicted on 14 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was also indicted on a charge of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure or promote a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

According to court records, Hardin used an electronic communication device to arrange a meeting with a person he believed to be an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of having sexual intercourse. The charge is a Class D felony.

The possession/viewing charge is a Class C felony. According to court records, Hardin possessed 14 different videos depicting sexual acts involving minors under 12. Four of the videos, according to court records, depict sexual acts involving minors under 12 and dogs.

Grand jury witnesses include representatives from the Greenup County Sheriff's Office and the Russell Police Department.

Hardin is in Greenup County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. His booking date is Aug. 3, 2023.

