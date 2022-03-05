South Shore man sentenced to jail time in attempt to meet 8-year-old

Mar. 5—DANVERS — A Weymouth man was ordered by a Salem Superior Court judge Friday to serve 18 months of a 2 1/2 year jail term after pleading guilty to attempting to gain access to an 8-year-old girl.

Mark Dymek, 38, was first arrested back in December 2019, after a woman went to Danvers police with concerns about an exchange of messages she had with him on the social media app Kik.

Dymek, who went by the screen name "Big Daddy," had tried to convince the woman to allow him sexual access to her niece, 8, in exchange for money. He also suggested that the woman could engage in activity with the girl and send him videos, according to a police report.

An undercover Newbury police detective then posed as the Danvers woman and engaged in additional conversation with Dymek, who indicated that he'd done something similar with another child's mother, according to the police report.

He allegedly wrote in one message that, "I am a sick, perverted dude."

Dymek was initially charged and then indicted on a human trafficking count. Earlier this year he was re-indicted on a charge of attempting to commit indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

As a result of a plea agreement, the trafficking charge was dropped and Dymek instead pleaded guilty to the new indictment. Judge Janice Howe went along with the agreement and sentenced Dymek to 2 1/2 years in jail, with 18 months to be served and the balance suspended for three years.

During that time Dymek will be on probation with conditions that include a GPS monitoring bracelet, no contact with children under 18, no solicitation of sexual activity of any kind online, registration as a sex offender, and sex offender and mental health evaluations and treatment.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis