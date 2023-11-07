South Shore pediatrician charged with sexually assaulting girls for years

NORWELL − A pediatrician at South Shore Medical Center in Norwell has been charged with sexually assaulting girls during their annual physical examinations.

Two former patients, both females, told Norwell police in October that Dr. Richard A. Kauff sexually abused them during physical exams when they were children.

Kauff has been charged with 13 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old and four counts of rape of a child under 16 years old with force, police said.

One of the women said she was assaulted during exams from 1991 to 1998, and the other said they occurred from 1997 to 2004.

The allegations surfaced when one of the two women posted to a Facebook group called South Shore Mamas on Oct. 4, according to a police report. The anonymous post asked if it was normal for a doctor to digitally penetrate patients during routine checkups, according to the report.

Another woman replied to the post, saying that she had similar experiences at her annual physicals when she was a child. While exchanging messages, the women discovered they had the same pediatrician, Dr. Kauff at South Shore Medical Center.

The women had never met or spoken to each other before, according to the police report.

The women met with Norwell police detectives separately and the two accounts share a number of similarities.

Both women reported being a patient of Kauff's from age 7 or 8 until transitioning to a general practitioner at age 18 or 19. Both women told police that the penetration occurred after Kauff had them lie down on an exam table.

Both women reported that Kauff would tell them to count to three just before inserting his fingers, telling them that "it's like a rocket ship."

Neither woman reported ever having complained of vaginal ailments or issues to Kauff, the police report says.

The women also said Kauff would abuse them even when their parents were in the examination room. They said he would use his large frame to block their parents' view of what he was doing on the exam table, according to the police report.

The women said they thought it was a routine part of pediatric examinations, having no frame of reference to determine if something was abnormal.

The woman who posted the question to Facebook told detectives that she recently began seeing a therapist and a conversation about Kauff arose during a session. The woman said she told her therapist that Kauff made her feel uncomfortable and violated and she described her experiences. The therapist stopped the session and told the woman she needed to contact police, according to the police report.

She met with police detectives Oct. 9. She told police she left therapy feeling confused and posted her anonymous question to the Facebook group Oct. 4.

Both women reported that after the Facebook post, they contacted older sisters who also were patients of Kauff. Their sisters told them that they did not have similar experiences during their annual checkups.

Norwell detectives contacted a pediatric sexual assault nurse practitioner, who told them that "an internal pelvic exam was not a normal or routine exam, nor should it be done at a routine pediatric exam," the police report says.

Detectives visited Kauff at his Norwell home Oct. 11 and informed him about the allegations. The police report says Kauff became "extremely upset" and said he had practiced medicine for 40 years without an issue. He told police he would come to the station to discuss the matter, according to the police report.

However, later that day Kauff contacted a Norwell detective saying he had obtained legal counsel and would not be coming to the station, the police report says. According to the report, Kauff will be represented by lawyer Richard Grundy.

Efforts to reach Kauff and Grundy for comment were unsuccessful.

Kauff is scheduled to be arraigned at Hingham District Court on Nov. 20.

It is unclear whether Kauff still works at South Shore Medical Center. In a South Shore Health blog post dated July 22, 2022, Kauff announced his retirement.

"I am getting ready to retire after a tremendously rewarding 39-year career as a primary care pediatrician," he wrote.

However, Kauff is still listed on South Shore Medical Center's website as a practicing pediatrician. A webpage containing biographical information and a prompt to book appointments states that Kauff has been practicing for 40 years.

A spokesperson for South Shore Health, the parent company of South Shore Medical Center, emailed the following statement to The Patriot Ledger: "Dr. Richard Kauff is no longer seeing patients at South Shore Medical Center or South Shore Hospital."

The state Board of Registration in Medicine website says he has an active license that was renewed in May and no history of discipline by the board.

