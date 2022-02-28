South Shore priests say 'no reason' to suspect hate crimes despite group's claims

BOSTON – The Catholic Action League of Massachusetts says attacks against Catholics were under-reported in the state’s annual report on hate crimes, but leaders at two local parishes say they don’t believe cases of vandalism there were driven by hate.

The state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security recently released its annual report, Hate Crimes in Massachusetts, for 2020. The report lists two incidents of hate crimes against Catholics, both in the category of vandalism or destruction of property.

Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth.

But the Catholic Action League, a Boston-based nonprofit, says it counted at least eight incidents of arson, theft and vandalism against Catholic churches, which would mean 75% of incidents went uncounted.

"As state hate crime statistics are compiled from data provided by local police departments across the commonwealth, the likely culprit in this undercounting of anti-Catholic incidents is the Catholic Church itself, which has a history of not reporting church vandalisms to local authorities,” Catholic Action League Executive Director C.J. Doyle said in a statement. "The Catholic Church must emulate other religious communities by reporting these attacks, and demanding accountability from police, prosecutors and elected officials."

Two incidents listed by the Catholic Action League occurred in Rockland and Weymouth. Both incidents were investigated by police and reported in the media.

In April 2020, Holy Family Parish in Rockland reported that several windows were broken with rocks and quahog shells with words including “Jesus" and “repent" were found outside.

The former Holy Family School in Rockland will become 27 units of affordable housing for people 62 and older.

The Rev. James Hickey, of Holy Family Parish, said police identified the woman responsible for the vandalism and she was "mentally disturbed" and "very regretful." The Rev. Hickey said he would not consider the incident a hate crime, and he doesn't think anti-Catholic sentiments are a large threat.

“There is a very subtle but very real negative reaction to religion in New England, but I don’t see it causing that reaction,” said the Rev. Hickey, who has been at Holy Family for 32 years. “There are people who have abandoned Catholicism, but there’s no ill will.”

He said antisemitism and racism need to be addressed. The state reported 51 anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2020 and 222 incidents that were motivated by racial bias.

In August 2020, fire damage was reported at the entrance to Sacred Heart Parish in Weymouth.

Maureen Simmons, the parish pastoral coordinator, said police never found the person responsible, so it’s impossible to know the motivation. . But Simmons said she doesn’t have reason to think it was a hate crime instead of a crime of opportunity.

“Churches are often unattended,” she said. “There’s no reason we would be attacked. We’re very welcoming and our mission is to worship.”

Of the 385 hates crimes included in the state report, 60, or 15.7%, were attributed to an anti-religious bias. The U.S. Department of Justice, using the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting System, gives a higher figure of 69 for hate crimes in Massachusetts based on religion.

Reports of antisemitism have occurred in communities across the South Shore.

Curry College recently started offering online classes for students who feel unsafe after a swastika was found scrawled on the wall of a dormitory, the latest of a string of hateful graffiti found at the school this month.

The Curry College Learning Commons building in Milton.

Last September, the symbol was found in a bathroom at Duxbury Middle School months after the town's high school football team was found to be using antisemitic play calls.

Police in Quincy, Marshfield, Norwell and Hull have all responded to reports of antisemitic graffiti and vandalism on public property and in schools over the last three years.

