South Shore restaurant partners issued nearly $500K in fines by state

Two men who co-own and operate several restaurants in Plymouth have been fined nearly a half-million dollars by the state's attorney general for child labor, wage and payroll violations.

Peter Lucido, 51, of Duxbury, and Paul Tupa, 45, of Pembroke, were issued $476, 351 in citations by Attorney Gerneral Andrea Campbell's office for the child labor, sick time, wage and hour and payroll-record violations, which occurred at Plymouth's Tavern on the Wharf and Plymouth Public House, both of which are owned by Lucido and Tupa as partners.

They also own Proof 22 in downtown Plymouth and were the former owners of The Shanty Rose on Plymouth's waterfront.

State Sen. Vinny deMacedo, assisted by Ebenezer, cuts the ribbon for the official grand opening of the Tavern on the Wharf. From left, Ebenezerís builder Jay Nickerson, Paul Tupa, Tavern on the Wharf GM John Murray, deMacedo, Peter Lucido, Plymouth Area Chamber Commerce Executive Director Kevin OíReilly, State Rep. Matt Muratore, Misty Phelps. Courtesy Photo/Denise Maccaferri

The citations came in the form of restitution and civil penalties.

“These restaurant owners engaged in a pattern of violating workplace protection laws that are designed to protect workers, especially our young workers,” Campbell announced Friday, Jan. 19, in a statement on the violations. “My office will continue to hold accountable those who violate our wage and hour laws.”

An email was sent to Lucido on Friday afternoon seeking comment. He did not immediately reply.

As a result of the investigation, Plymouth Public House was cited $133,262 in restitution and penalties for failing to pay minimum wage and failure to make timely payments to employees. They were also cited for multiple violations of the state’s child labor laws, violations of the state’s tips laws and failure to keep accurate payroll records, according to Campbell.

Tavern on the Wharf was cited $343,089 in restitution and penalties for the same violations as Plymouth Public House. In addition, they were cited for failing to permit employees to earn and use sick time as required by law.

Paul Tupa was previously cited by the attorney general’s office in connection with a prior investigation into wage and hour law violations at SNP Restaurant Group d/b/a Red Hat Café in Boston when he was its president. In that matter, citations totaling nearly $80,000 in restitution and penalties were issued.

The Massachusetts child labor laws impose certain requirements related to minors in the workplace, including limiting the hours workers under 18 can work and the kinds of jobs that they can do. State law also requires employers to have Youth Employment Permits (work permits) on file for all workers under 18 and minors generally must be supervised after 8 p.m.

For more information about the state’s wage and hour laws, workers can call the Fair Labor Hotline at 617-727-3465, or visit the attorney general's site on Mass.gov.

