These South Shore restaurants offer plant-based options

QUINCY – More people are shifting to a plant-based diet for health or ethical reasons, such as not wanted to eat products that are harvested or processed from animals.

And now it's even easier to find good, plant-based dishes when dining out at a restaurant. Here are some of the restaurants on the South Shore that cater to a plant-based diet.

Garden Patch by the Sea in Quincy

Garden Patch by the Sea uses meat substitutes made of soy, legumes and pea protein, to make you'd find at a traditional beach eatery, from salads to fish platters and chicken wings.

Location: 895 Quincy Shore Drive in Quincy.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Contact: 617-404-8900 or visit gardenpatchma.com.

The falafel salad made with chickpeas, hummus and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing at Garden Patch by the Sea on Wollaston Beach.

Boofa's at Green Harbor in Marshfield

Boofa's serves Mediterranean plant-based foods, such as veggie tater tots, a vegan breakfast burrito and a boca burger.

Location: 62 Beach St. in Marshfield.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Contact: 781-837-2663 or visit boofasatgreenharbor.com.

Vegan R Us in Quincy

Vegan R Us serves vegan calzones, pizza and pasta made with all plant-based products.

Location: 61 Franklin St. in Quincy.

Hours: 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Contact: 617-773-1100 or visit veganrusquincy.com.

The Green Light is an all-vegan cafe that serves juices, smoothies, sandwiches and bowls made with ingredients like quinoa, brown rice, kale, spinach, flax seed and chia seed.

Location: 35 Station St. in Hingham.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact: 781-740-1134 or visit thegreenlighthingham.com.

Revive and Co. Kitchen and Juice Bar serves juices, smoothies, salads and sandwiches with ingredients such as acai, dragonfruit, wheatgrass, spinach and other locally-sourced foods. The menu also includes plant-based meats and cheeses.

Location: 208 Main St., Weymouth and 7 Pleasant St., Milton

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Weymouth; 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in Milton.

Contact: 781-803-6655 or 617-690-3543 or visit reviveandco.com.

Jessi Crimmins makes a smoothie with fresh fruit at Weymouth's new Revive and Co. Kitchen. (Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger)

Cedar Cafe in Norwell

The Greek restaurant Cedar Cafe offers several vegetarian and vegan options, including breaded eggplant, zucchini fritters and falafel.

Location: 9 Grove St., Norwell

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Contact: 781-871-4976 or visit thecedarcafe.com.

Schubert Provisions in Braintree

In addition to locally made beer and wine, Schubert Provisions carries everyday provisions such as nuts and grains, peanut butter and cereal, along with local produce, homegrown flowers and plenty of plant-based meat, chicken and fish alternatives.

Location: 353 Washington St., Braintree

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: 508-434-7750 or visit schubertprovisions.com.

Schubert Provisions opened at 353 Washington St. in Braintree the beginning of August 2023.

Tiranga Indian Street Food in Quincy

Vegetarian Indian street food restaurant that has a range of vegan choices such as chaats, sandwiches and falooda.

Location: 17 Beale St., Quincy

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Sunday

Contact: 781-927-4216 or visit facebook.com/Pndisf22/.

Winsor Dim Sum House in Quincy

A Chinese restaurant with vegan options, including vegan BBQ pork buns, vegan eel with rice and more.

Location: 706-708 Hancock St., Quincy,

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Contact: or visit winsordimsumhouse.com.

Bungalow Kitchen and Catering in Marshfield

Cafe with vegan choices, such as vegan Thai peanut wrap with tofu, maple tofu sliders, beet wrap and vegan brownie.

Location: 1899 Ocean St. Unit Q, Marshfield

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Contact: 781-499-5022 or visit bungalowmarshfield.com.

