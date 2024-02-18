These South Shore restaurants offer plant-based options
QUINCY – More people are shifting to a plant-based diet for health or ethical reasons, such as not wanted to eat products that are harvested or processed from animals.
And now it's even easier to find good, plant-based dishes when dining out at a restaurant. Here are some of the restaurants on the South Shore that cater to a plant-based diet.
Garden Patch by the Sea in Quincy
Garden Patch by the Sea uses meat substitutes made of soy, legumes and pea protein, to make you'd find at a traditional beach eatery, from salads to fish platters and chicken wings.
Location: 895 Quincy Shore Drive in Quincy.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Contact: 617-404-8900 or visit gardenpatchma.com.
Boofa's at Green Harbor in Marshfield
Boofa's serves Mediterranean plant-based foods, such as veggie tater tots, a vegan breakfast burrito and a boca burger.
Location: 62 Beach St. in Marshfield.
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Contact: 781-837-2663 or visit boofasatgreenharbor.com.
Vegan R Us in Quincy
Vegan R Us serves vegan calzones, pizza and pasta made with all plant-based products.
Location: 61 Franklin St. in Quincy.
Hours: 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
Contact: 617-773-1100 or visit veganrusquincy.com.
More: Why go vegan? It's about more than just love for animals
The Green Light in Hingham
The Green Light is an all-vegan cafe that serves juices, smoothies, sandwiches and bowls made with ingredients like quinoa, brown rice, kale, spinach, flax seed and chia seed.
Location: 35 Station St. in Hingham.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact: 781-740-1134 or visit thegreenlighthingham.com.
Revive & Co. in Milton
Revive and Co. Kitchen and Juice Bar serves juices, smoothies, salads and sandwiches with ingredients such as acai, dragonfruit, wheatgrass, spinach and other locally-sourced foods. The menu also includes plant-based meats and cheeses.
Location: 208 Main St., Weymouth and 7 Pleasant St., Milton
Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Weymouth; 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in Milton.
Contact: 781-803-6655 or 617-690-3543 or visit reviveandco.com.
Cedar Cafe in Norwell
The Greek restaurant Cedar Cafe offers several vegetarian and vegan options, including breaded eggplant, zucchini fritters and falafel.
Location: 9 Grove St., Norwell
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Contact: 781-871-4976 or visit thecedarcafe.com.
Schubert Provisions in Braintree
In addition to locally made beer and wine, Schubert Provisions carries everyday provisions such as nuts and grains, peanut butter and cereal, along with local produce, homegrown flowers and plenty of plant-based meat, chicken and fish alternatives.
Location: 353 Washington St., Braintree
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Contact: 508-434-7750 or visit schubertprovisions.com.
Tiranga Indian Street Food in Quincy
Vegetarian Indian street food restaurant that has a range of vegan choices such as chaats, sandwiches and falooda.
Location: 17 Beale St., Quincy
Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Sunday
Contact: 781-927-4216 or visit facebook.com/Pndisf22/.
Winsor Dim Sum House in Quincy
A Chinese restaurant with vegan options, including vegan BBQ pork buns, vegan eel with rice and more.
Location: 706-708 Hancock St., Quincy,
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Contact: or visit winsordimsumhouse.com.
Bungalow Kitchen and Catering in Marshfield
Cafe with vegan choices, such as vegan Thai peanut wrap with tofu, maple tofu sliders, beet wrap and vegan brownie.
Location: 1899 Ocean St. Unit Q, Marshfield
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Contact: 781-499-5022 or visit bungalowmarshfield.com.
This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 10 South Shore restaurants that serve up plant-based dishes