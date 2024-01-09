South Shore weather: Rain, wind and what else to expect in Tuesday's storm

Webster Street in Marshfield is flooded as a DPW crew looks for a clogged drain during a storm Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Snowmelt from Sunday’s wintry storm could increase the chance of flooding Tuesday evening, and high winds might lead to power failures in some areas, the National Weather Service says.

A storm moving into New England from the west will bring rain to the South Shore starting Tuesday between 5 and 7 p.m., Norton-based National Weather Service meteorologist Hayden Frank said.

The area is expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain.

“This is going to be an all-rain event,” Frank said, comparing the incoming storm to Sunday’s first snowstorm of the season.

One concern is how soggy the region has been over the past month combined with the snow on the ground. The Boston area received almost 6 inches of rain in December, more than double what had fallen in October and November combined.

“The good news is, the bulk of the rain falling from the sky is going to be over by 6 or 7 in the morning,” Frank said. “Some of the rivers respond later than that. That’s going to continue to be an issue.”

Snow and debris could block drains, causing street flooding in some areas.

Watches, warning from National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings.

A flood watch is in effect for several counties including Norfolk and Plymouth starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and running through 1 p.m. Wednesday. The southern part of the South Shore is under a high wind warning from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday, with winds between 30 and 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph expected.

A period of strong winds is expected from 1 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Frank said. Some people on the South Shore may wake up with no electricity.

The coastal areas of the South Shore are under a flood advisory, with 1 to 2 feet of flooding in low-lying areas from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Frank said there may be minor coastal flooding along Massachusetts' coast during high tide, which will be at about 9:50 a.m. in Quincy.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s on Wednesday.

What to expect over the next 24 hours

Today: Based on the forecasts from Boston Logan International Airport and Plymouth Municipal Airport, there’s a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. in Plymouth and a 30% chance after 4 p.m. in Boston. There won’t be more than one-tenth of an inch falling from the sky. The high will be in the high 30s.

Tonight: Expect heavy rain. Winds in the Boston area will be less harsh than what’s expected in the Plymouth area. A southeast wind will stay under 20 mph but increase to nearly 30 mph by midnight in Boston, whereas wind could reach nearly 40 mph after midnight farther south. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected in the Boston area and 2 to 3 inches in Plymouth. Temperatures will rise to the 50s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Rain will continue to fall by mid-morning. Winds will range from 20 to 30 mph and decrease as the day goes on. Still, watch out for gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of rain decreases between 70% and 80%, with no more than an inch expected.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: When to expect rain, wind and more in South Shore during overnight storm