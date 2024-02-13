South Shore woman marks 100 years of living

Feb. 13—SOUTH SHORE — Avonell Bentley of South Shore marked her 100th birthday on Sunday by lunching with her son, Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell.

The two went to Penn Station, where Mrs. Bentley received much attention.

"They took her picture and the president of Penn Station put it on the internet," Bentley said.

Mrs. Bentley grew up in Maloneton in a family of three sons and three daughters.

"They were too poor to farm," Bentley said.

She attended school through third grade and babysat; by the time she was 16, she borrowed a pair of shoes so she could go to work at Portsmouth's shoe factory.

She married on Halloween in 1947 and raised three sons, living for short time in Baltimore and raising her family while her husband, Elmer "Roy" Bentley, worked making bombs. After six weeks, Mrs. Bentley was homesick and insisted on returning to Kentucky, where she said she spent time "working in the garden, being a good mother and cooking for the family."

Her advice to those aspiring to live to 100? "Don't be lazy," she said. "I've worked all my life."

Danny Bentley is her only remaining child.

"There are a lot of people who can love you, but your mother loves you and understands you," he said.

