South Side Area adopts pronoun, restroom policies for trans students

GREENE TWP. ― The South Side Area School Board on Wednesday adopted a trio of policies centered on transgender students’ records, pronouns, restroom use and participation in sports.

The board adopted the measures with little public discussion at its regular meeting.

The first policy, titled sex-based distinctions in athletics, was adopted unanimously by board members.

It bars some transgender student-athletes from joining teams consistent with their gender identity by basing participation in designated “boys” or “girls” sports on students’ sex assigned at birth, rather than on what the policy cites as “irrelevant classifications” like race, religion and gender identity.

The district will provide “reasonable accommodations” for girls to play on boys’ teams in some circumstances, the policy reads, but boys wishing to play on girls’ teams would need to meet several conditions, such as providing a doctor’s note to the school’s athletic director “certifying the student has not started male puberty.”

More: South Side School Board considers new pronoun, athletics policies for trans students

The second policy related to students’ records and identification passed with one dissent from board member Shelly Youree, now one of the longest-serving members remaining on the newly reshuffled school board. It allows students and staff to refuse to address a transgender or nonbinary student by their preferred name and/or pronoun if doing so would “violate the conscience” of the speaker, including for religious reasons.

The rule prohibits staff from “referring to a student by names or pronouns inconsistent with the student's (sex assigned at birth)” without obtaining written permission from a parent or legal guardian. It also compels school staff to inform parents of their child's gender identification at school.

A third policy, which both Youree and board member Larry Smith opposed, asserts, among other things, that students must use multi-user facilities, such as locker rooms and restrooms, according to their sex assigned at birth regardless of gender identity.

‘Potential legal liability'

South Side Area has been enmeshed in disputes about LGBTQ+ protections, parental rights and religious freedom for more than a year.

The school board early last year assembled, and soon dissolved, an ad hoc community advisory “pronoun committee” after scrapping directives given by the district’s solicitor, Weiss Burkardt Kramer, that encouraged staff to address transgender and nonbinary students by pronouns aligning with their gender identity.

Weiss Burkardt Kramer recommends schools adhere to guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. Failing to do so, the lawyers warned, puts the district’s federal funding at risk and could prompt avoidable and expensive lawsuits.

The firm’s directive was rescinded to reinstate high school teacher Daren Cusato, who was briefly placed on administrative leave in 2022 after refusing to recognize students’ preferred pronouns, citing his conservative Christian values and First Amendment right to refuse speech.

Soon after the incident, members of Beaver County’s Moms For Liberty chapter unsuccessfully asked the previous board to replace Weiss Burkardt Kramer, arguing the firm doesn’t reflect the community’s values.

The board then started consulting with Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, a conservative law firm and legal arm of the Pennsylvania Family Institute, to draft the policies ultimately adopted Wednesday by newly elected board members, many of whom were backed by Moms For Liberty.

In a statement to the Times, WBK said Thursday that after the policies were presented by the Independence Law Center, “WBK engaged in extensive discussions with ILC and the board during the revision process. These discussions included a thorough examination of any potential legal risks associated with the policies.”

Independence Law Center senior counsel Jeremy Samek in December told The Times the policies are “aimed at promoting an environment of mutual respect by providing consistent standards for recordkeeping and addressing students, providing a process for accommodations, and recognizing parental authority to make health decisions for their children.”

Cusato on Wednesday lauded the board's decision to adopt the policies, saying he's confident the new school board "will preserve the values of truth and compassion that has characterized us for decades."

"I also want to thank (the board) for making tangible the desires of your constituency to preserve truth, compassion, parental and religious rights in this district," he said.

Student rights: What does Pa. and federal law say about transgender student rights?

But critics, including lawyers with Pennsylvania’s Education Law Center, have argued that these and similar policies are discriminatory, deeply harmful to already marginalized students and legally risky. Any policy permitting the misgendering and deadnaming of students violates Title IX, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and recent court rulings protecting public school students from sex and gender-identity discrimination, according to the Education Law Center.

The organization has implored the board to uphold its prior nondiscrimination rules and require educators to use the pronouns and names consistent with transgender and nonbinary students’ identities. The Central Bucks School Board, for example, voted last year to pay more than $1.1 million in legal fees as the district faces a federal investigation and complaints of anti-LGBTQ discrimination related to policies written with pro-bono help from the Independence Law Center.

The Education Law Center could not be reached for additional comment by press time.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Youree explained her decision to vote no on two of the three policies.

South Side Area High School.

“Having listened to insights from various individuals in the educational system, I’m convinced that our existing policy aligns with legal requirements,” she said. “I firmly believe that these new policies run contrary to the law and I will not in good conscience support measures that could potentially expose our district to legal challenges. My commitment to advocating for the best interests of the school district remains unwavering and I will continue to do so.”

Smith, who opposed the policy related to multi-user privacy facilities, said that although the board has worked to “structure these three policies to be as fair and equal as absolutely possible … this policy, to me, has certain loopholes in it that I do not think are in the best interest of the district.”

‘We are humans just the same’

A group of South Side Area parents, teachers and alumni – alongside mental health professionals and LGBTQ+ advocates – condemned the policies passed Wednesday as invasive and dangerous to students already at greater risk of family violence and self-harm.

Requiring school staff to out transgender or other LGBTQ+ students to their guardians without consent and permitting teachers to refuse to use pronouns aligning with a student’s gender identity threatens the mental health and physical safety of students, they said.

Districts protect transgender children: These Pennsylvania school districts have enacted transgender student protection policies

Research shows that transgender adolescents are at greater risk of suicide than their cisgender peers, and that family rejection and abuse can further increase the risk of suicide, substance abuse and depression. Other studies indicate refusing to recognize a transgender or nonbinary person’s identity, including preferred pronouns, further increases the risk of suicide and self-harm.

Members of Beaver County’s Moms for Liberty have pushed for greater parental rights in public schools – including notification if their child is socially transitioning at school without their knowledge. Parents deserve to make informed decisions about their child’s health, they said.

A protester waves a transgender pride flag during a protest at the University of North Texas in Denton on March 23, 2022.

Resident and parent Christy Gibson, who has remained a staunch and vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ protections at South Side, said she’s spent the past few months speaking with lawyers, health care professionals and transgender students in the district.

One student she spoke to said the board should no longer hold moments of silence for students who take their own lives due to bullying or discrimination.

“They don’t think you have the right to have a moment of silence for students that are directly impacted by discriminatory policies like the ones you’re about to vote in,” Gibson told the board.

Gibson said there’s no indication board members meaningfully consulted with transgender people while developing the policies.

“My observation is that this board doesn’t seem to view the transgender students in this school as real people,” she told The Times on Thursday. “I have spoken with multiple transgender students and there are two themes that persist in all of their stories. One is that they’ve all been tormented by thoughts of self-harm and describe a lack of acceptance, bullying and being told they are broken or sinful. The other is a need to convince people that they are just as human and worthy of kindness as anyone else.”

Finally, Gibson shared something a student wrote last year.

“I think about it all the time,” she said. “They wrote, ‘We are humans just the same. All people. All skin and blood and organs. We are all the same stardust and stuff.’”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: South Side Area adopts pronoun, restroom policies for trans students