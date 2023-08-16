South side elderly man missing since weekend

Aug. 15—Santa Fe police have requested assistance from the public in finding an elderly man who was last seen leaving his home Friday on the city's south side.

John Snead, 82, was reported missing Saturday by his family, a news release from Santa Fe Police Department said.

Snead was described as wearing a white T-shirt, burgundy shorts, a blue hat and running shoes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds, the release says.

Snead was seen leaving his residence at the 2900 block of Plaza Blanca for a walk and has not returned, according to the release. The residence sits near the intersection of Rodeo Road and Camino Carlos Rey.

The ongoing effort from police to find Snead has involved foot patrols, all-terrain vehicles, utility-terrain vehicles and drones in searches of areas he has been known to frequent, including walking trails, the release states.

Police encourage anyone with information on Snead's whereabouts to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.