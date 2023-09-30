South Side gets kids moving for a cause

Sep. 29—ELKHART — Concord South Side Elementary School is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual fundraiser that gets elementary students active while raising money for school resources.

"It's fun that it's become part of our DNA here at South Side," said South Side Elementary social worker Kris Gingerich. "It's looked a little different every year based on what we've needed and what our school year has been like, but it's still a part of who we are."

What began as a fundraiser has turned into a unique opportunity at the school to encourage movement and education.

When the fundraising event began 12 years ago, Gingerich was the parent-teacher organization president. The PTO was looking for ideas for fundraising opportunities.

"Also at the time, we were having less field trip opportunities for our kids," Gingerich recalled. "We noticed there were just some things that they were missing out on that we wanted to give them a chance to do."

Read, Write, Move was born from those brainstorming sessions.

"It works kind of like a jogathon, where the kids are supposed to get the sponsors," Gingerich said, acknowledging that kids get what they can, and participate either way.

Then the school sets aside a whole day to do fun activities and new and different opportunities.

"It feels weird because we never do this," said Taylor Preston, a third grader at Concord South Side.

Her class was headed to flashlight reading following the schoolwide celebration kickoff. Concord Band Director Scott Spradling, as well as Concord Marching Minutemen drum majors, came out to help get things going and warm kids up.

There was movement and special readings, and a dance party, too.

The Elkhart Public Library Book Bus also made a stop at the elementary school parking lot throughout the day, where every student received a free book and then got a snack nearby.

"I'm excited to be part of this, and I'm glad that it's always just so enjoyable for me to plan it but also to see the kids having so much fun and the staff participating," Gingerich said.

There was chalk writing, extra recesses, flashlight reading, a campfire reading room, guest readers, a birdhouse project, comforter knotting, sign language and Spanish lessons, soccer, basketball, kickball, capture the flag and more.

"It's surprising for me, fun for me, to see how it's developed, how students remember — we have students that actually ask to come back and take the day off from junior high or high school so that they can come and support the school," Gingerich said. "Because they have such fond memories of Read, Write, Move when they were here."

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.