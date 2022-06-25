South Side man, 18, charged with murder in May 11 shooting on Columbus' Near East Side

An 18-year-old South Side man faces a murder charge in the death of a 28-year-old man stemming from an argument on the Near East Side last month.

Anthony Wayne Lewis was arrested without incident Thursday, according to court and Franklin County Jail records. He is charged in the May 11 shooting death of Tobias Green with whom police say he had been in a dispute.

He is being held without bail in the Franklin County Jail, pending a scheduled initial appearance hearing June 30 in Franklin County Municipal Court on June 30.

The charges followed a report of a vehicle crash in the 400 block of Johnson Street, after which officers found Green in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Green and Lewis were involved in an altercation a short distance away from where Green crashed.

Lewis also faces charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence and assault, stemming from a separate case this year.

