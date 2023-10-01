South Side man jumps out 2nd-story window to flee SWAT arrest

Oct. 1—Pittsburgh Police arrested a South Side man with outstanding warrants after he showed up at a family member's home.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Edwards Way just before 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Xuan Sayles, 19, of Pittsburgh's South Side Flats neighborhood, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and burglary, stemming from a May 12 incident. Sayles also had an outstanding warrant after he allegedly fled a March traffic stop in Homestead.

Police called in their SWAT team, which attempted unsuccessfully to make contact with Sayles inside the house, according to a criminal complaint.

Sayles then jumped out a second-story window and tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody on the 3000 block of Mary Street just before 7 a.m., police said.

He was evaluated by EMS tactical medics at the scene.

In addition to being formally arraigned on the prior charges, Sayles was also charged with an additional felony county of evading arrest.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post $5,000 bail. An Oct. 12 hearing is set in Judge Craig Stephens' Scott Township court.

An attorney for Sayles was not listed in court records.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .