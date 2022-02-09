South Side man sentenced to 20 years for fatal 2020 stabbing

A Columbus South Side man will spend 20 years behind bars after admitting to killing a woman in September 2020.

David S. Jones, 53, entered a guilty plea in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Monday to a single count of voluntary manslaughter for killing 22-year-old Keaira Ayers, of South Linden, on Sept. 7, 2020.

Ayers was found in an alley near the 1600 block of East Hudson Street in North Linden. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Later that day, Jones was stopped by Ohio Highway Patrol troopers in Warren County in southwest Ohio on suspicion of driving under the influence. Troopers noticed a large amount of blood on Jones, according to court records, and also found a knife in his car.

Jones was brought to Columbus and admitted to killing Ayers, according to court records.

Jones was initially charged with murder, but as a result of a plea agreement, he agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, along with a repeat violent offender specification based on Jones' prior convictions for aggravated robbery and burglary, as well as attempted felonious assault.

Judge Kim Brown accepted the plea and sentenced Jones to 20 years in prison.

•A Hilliard man was sentenced to three years of community control after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

Arafat Siddiquee, 43, was an employee at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital who was tasked with monitoring a 24-year-old woman who was in a private room in January 2021 while being treated for mental health issues, according to court records.

The woman, who was strapped down to a bed and considered under Ohio law to be substantially impaired, was sexually assaulted by Siddiquee, court records show. He was originally charged with rape, but as part of a plea deal admitted to the gross sexual imposition charge.

Siddiquee will be required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces a sentence of 18 months in prison.

