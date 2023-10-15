South Side shooting under investigation

Oct. 15—Pittsburgh police said a man was shot in the chest early Sunday morning in the entertainment district on the city's South Side.

Officers assigned to the area at the intersection of East Carson Street and South 17th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. found the unidentified male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man, who police said is in his early 30s, was conscious, alert and was able to speak with officers. He was treated and transported to a local hospital where he remained in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .