Here’s a new south side smash burger restaurant in Fort Worth with sliders and tots

Gustos Burger open on Magnolia

Hey, Bud! Have you tried Gustos? It’s in the old Radler.

—Lots of south side readers

Gustos Burger Bar, 1229 Seventh Ave., is a new name and menu for the former Radler Biergarten beer bar in an old home on West Magnolia Avenue in the south side hospital district.

It’s a former burger truck that moved into a restaurant, serving first-rate onion “smash burgers” or sliders and tots or fries.

There’s also a soy-based Impossible burger and or sliders, along with a chicken sandwich. It’s open nightly except Mondays.

A Gustos burger with caramelized onions, pickles and sauce, with Gustos tots topped with caramelized onions and sauce at Gustos Burger Bar in Fort Worth.

Where’s a good steak deal?

Hey, Bud! Recently I wanted to take my wife to revisit my old favorite restaurant. An 8-ounce steak was $21. Unreasonable.

—North Richland Hills reader

It’s Stock Show time, so I checked around. I think $21 is actually a good price for an 8-ounce sirloin with potato and salad.

I do like the $15.99 lunch steak at Hoffbrau, and it’s locally owned.

Also, both the LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse chains have excellent $15-$17 sirloins. But generally, steak dinners start at $20-$21.

Don’t be mad.

Lamb chops with saffron rice and grilled vegetables and an order of hummus at Terra Mediterranean Grill in 2010.

Terra, La Cabrona getting closer

Hey, Bud! What’s the latest on when Terra will reopen?

—Not a West 7th regular

Work continues on both the reborn Terra and its new corporate cousin, La Cabrona, 2933 Crockett St. La Cabrona might actually open first. Watch for Terra at 2932 Crockett St.