South Side's Boom Boom Room raided by state police, shut down by health department

Jun. 2—State police raided a South Side club and seized gallons of alcohol over the weekend, while the county health department shut down the bar for operating without a license, records show.

State troopers with the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement along with Pittsburgh police served a search warrant on the Boom Boom Room in the rear of a building in the 1700 block of East Carson Street, according to a release from state police.

The search warrant, served just after 2 a.m. Saturday, turned up 5.16 gallons of brewed alcohol and 5.9 gallons of liquor, police said.

The same day, the Allegheny County Health Department shut down the establishment for operating without a health permit.

Health inspectors also cited the bar for failure to submit plans, failure to post occupancy limits, inadequate equipment, inadequate pest control, inadequate cleaning and sanitizing, inadequate toilet facilities and serving liquor from an unknown source.

It was not immediately clear if state police charged any individuals in connection with the raid and search warrant. They did note that several undercover visits were made to the spot.

A search of the Boom Boom Room on the state liquor license website turned up no results.

State police indicated the speakeasy-type club was located in the rear of 1713 and 1715 E. Carson St., an address that houses Cosmo on Carson. The alley behind that block is Wright Way, and it is near the location of a fight that spurred assault allegations against NFL defensive star Aaron Donald.

The incident blew up when a man injured in the April fight said Donald was the one who assaulted him. He later recanted that claim after video from the alley showed Donald was actually trying to pull others off of the victim.

