South Side's Carson City Saloon set to reopen

Aug. 30—A popular Pittsburgh nightspot is reopening next week after closing in July because of concerns over safety and violence in the South Side.

Carson City Saloon announced on its Facebook page that it will "see you soon" on Sept. 7 when doors open at 7 p.m.

The sports bar temporarily shut down July 10 because of gun violence and other crime. The owner told the Tribune-Review at the time that the decision had been brewing for two years and he pointed the finger at city officials to keep the area safe.

In the weeks following the temporary closure, Pittsburgh police stepped up patrols and reported issuing dozens of citations in an effort to curb violence and crime.

Statistics obtained by the Tribune-Review from Pittsburgh police indicate violent crime in the South Side is decreasing.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .