South Sound cannabis shops targeted in 5 burglaries in 1 week

An Olympia cannabis shop is the latest target of theft in the South Sound. Within a week, five different pot shop businesses have been burglarized. In each case, law enforcement tells KIRO 7, suspects in stolen cars rammed through the front window of a cannabis shop before jumping out to ransack the business.

Here are the most recent burglaries:

The Gallery, Puyallup - Oct. 23

Evergreen Market, Auburn — Oct. 24

The Stash Box, Auburn — Oct. 28

Zips Cannabis, Tacoma – Oct. 28

The Green Lady, Olympia – Oct. 29

Bailey Beckett manages The Green Lady Westside in Olympia. She explains her frustration after watching the store’s surveillance video.

“It appalls me. People’s actions like that are just sickening. It’s childish, and it needs to stop,” says Beckett.

After a car rammed into Green Lady’s front window, four suspects are seen on surveillance video putting cannabis products into backpacks before running off.

Beckett says they only got away with $300 in products, but that the building damage will be in the thousands. She is grateful no employees were there when the theft happened.

“I would’ve been devastated if one of my employees were here. They most likely would’ve been injured or absolutely traumatized. I’m very thankful it happened after hours,” says Beckett.

Only a day before Green Lady was burglarized, Zips Cannabis in Tacoma was hit. A security guard was there when cars smashed through the front.

Police said the security guard then exchanged gunfire with multiple suspects, one of whom is believed to have been hit.

“We obviously have hospitals on alert and (are) asking anyone who knows, maybe someone showed up with a random gunshot wound and not a good explanation or maybe heard about a burglary gone wrong — any information that the public can help detectives get the suspects would be appreciated,” Haddow said.

The Auburn Police Department tells KIRO 7 the five incidents may be related, but that investigations are ongoing. No suspects from any of the incidents have been arrested.

Story continues

It’s unclear why cannabis shops are being targeted. When asked about whether criminals could have been looking for cash, Beckett says it’s a misconception that pot shops only use cash. She adds that only cannabis products, not money, were taken from their store.

She hopes that regardless of motive, the suspects are caught soon.

“I hope they get arrested and go to prison,” says Beckett. “I hope the law catches up to them.”

Police in Tacoma, Auburn and Olympia are asking anyone with any information to come forward.