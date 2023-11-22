South St. Louis standoff ends with armed man dead

ST. LOUIS – An hours-long standoff in south St. Louis ended Tuesday night with an armed suspect shooting himself.

Just after 3:50 p.m., a man was shot in the buttocks in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard and taken to a hospital.

The suspected shooter barricaded himself inside a home while police attempted to make contact with the individual.

After hours of giving commands and trying to coax the suspect to come outside, police went inside and claimed to have found the man dead.

