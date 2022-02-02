South St. Paul man with record of thefts, charged for stealing car, ramming three other vehicles

Feb. 2—A South St. Paul man was charged via summons Wednesday after police say in November he stole a car and hit three other vehicles before abandoning it.

Chaz Robert Hughes, 29, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with theft and fleeing a peace officer, both felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 24 St. Paul police responded to a report of a stolen blue 2004 GMC Yukon in the 1700 block of Westminster Street. The Yukon was locked and the keys were not in it when stolen.

On Dec. 16, Maplewood police were told the stolen Yukon was spotted at a Home Depot. The officers followed, activating their emergency lights. The Yukon stopped, but as soon as officers exited the squad, the Yukon, driven by Hughes, rammed into another vehicle and fled, charges say.

The Maplewood police did not pursue. Hughes struck two other vehicles before abandoning the Yukon, according to the complaint.

Maplewood posted photos of Hughes from the security videos from Home Depot online and received anonymous tips identifying the thief as Hughes. He is recognizable due to a prominent tattoo over his left eyebrow, charges say.

Hughes' criminal history goes back to 2010. He has four convictions for theft, six for driving with a revoked license, two for domestic assault, two for giving police false information and one each for illegally possessing a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and second-degree assault.

His next court appearance is March 21.