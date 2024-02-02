South St. Paul man remains in critical condition as police search for hit-and-run driver

South St. Paul’s police chief said Thursday they have not identified the driver in Saturday night’s hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian along Concord Street.

Luke Bollman, 41, of South St. Paul, remained in critical condition Thursday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

A family friend of Bollman said Tuesday on a fundraising page that he was on a ventilator with a brain bleed, facial fractures, broken ribs, a crushed pelvis, broken femur and other injuries.

“He has a long and arduous journey of recovery ahead of him and needs the support of all friends, family and the community at large to make it through this difficult time,” said Traci Sandstrom, who created a GoFundMe page on behalf of Bollman’s family.

Bollman is a father, brother and son who had started a new job a couple of months ago and “unfortunately, his insurance has not kicked in yet, so the bills for his stabilization and recovery will be astronomical,” Sandstrom said.

Bollman was hit in the northbound lane of Concord Street, south of Richmond Street, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke said.

“We’re still trying to determine why the victim was in the travel lane,” Wicke said Thursday. “We have no idea if he was trying to cross the road or what was taking place.”

No arrests have been made, and investigators continue to work to collect video surveillance footage and other leads to identify the driver, Wicke said.

Investigators have a description of a vehicle that was at the scene, Wicke said, but he added “we can’t determine if that’s the vehicle that made the impact or not. So we’re not releasing that description at this point.”

The Minnesota State Patrol is working on a reconstruction of the crash scene.

Wicke asked anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time to call South St. Paul police at 651-413-8300.

Wicke said because they don’t have a witness and are not able to speak with Bollman, “we’re at a little bit of a loss here right now. We continue to work backward with the information available to us.”

Related Articles