South Stockton fatal stabbing victim found in vehicle identified

A Thursday morning stabbing left a woman dead inside a vehicle in south Stockton, marking the 45th homicide in the city of Stockton.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at about 7:29 a.m. to the 1800 block of Sikh Temple Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, said Officer Joseph Silva, a Stockton police spokesperson.

The victim was identified as Tafoya Lexus, 23, a resident of Stockton, said Christy Patterson, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lexus was found alone and in the “backseat” of the vehicle, Silva said.

A motive or suspect information still remain unknown.

Back in September, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed inside a green Chevrolet Tahoe in the same residential neighborhood near the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Stockton. He was found sitting in the driver’s seat.

None of these homicides seem to be connected to the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple, Silva said.

The Stockton Police Department encourages the public to share any information regarding this case with the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton woman who was found fatally stabbed inside car identified