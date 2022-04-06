Southern U.S. pounded by more deadly storms and tornadoes
Another round of severe storms ripped through multiple southern states with wind and hail causing damage across the region.
Sam Champion reports on the latest severe weather outbreak, where 41 tornadoes were reported in five states in the past two days.
On April 3 and 4, 1974, a series of deadly tornadoes struck the Midwest, causing destruction and havoc, and the loss of more than 300 lives.
Hazardous weather tore through southern Alabama on Tuesday, April 5, as a tornado warning was in effect for parts of the region.Footage from Wetumpka resident Jordan Navarrete shows flashes of lightning during a hailstorm on Tuesday morning.National Weather Service crews were expected to continue surveying damage from “several potential tornado tracks” in the area into Wednesday morning. Credit: Jordan Navarrete via Storyful
Large trees were downed in Pembroke, Georgia, after a tornado-warned storm swept through the city in Bryan County on April 5.Local emergency services urged residents to seek shelter, reporting a “possible touchdown”.Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds were expected in southeast Georgia and South Carolina in the late afternoon on April 5 amid severe storms, the National Weather Service said.These videos taken by the mayor of nearby Statesboro Jonathan McCollar show damage near Pembroke’s city center. Credit: Jonathan McCollar via Storyful
Severe storms are progressing into Georgia, bringing rain to North Georgia and south of Atlanta. There's a risk of some possible tornadoes south of I-20, but the current watch box didn't extend far north of Macon at around noon.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from Petrey, where snapped trees and a church with roof damage showed clear signs that a tornado had moved through the town.
The tornado touched down in Allendale County, but the full scale is currently unknown, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
A woman captured the heart-stopping moment lightning struck her porch.
As a tornado touched down, dispatchers sounded an emergency alert and told crews to seek shelter.
