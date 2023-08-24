South Suburban Humane Society in crisis, asking pet owners for help

TechCrunch

The customer data platform provides a central place to collect first-party information about customers, but simply having a pile of data is not the point. Companies want to put it to work to improve customer experience and more precisely target certain groups, based on this information they have stockpiled. More and more companies are providing tooling to help build applications on top of the data, and today at the Signal customer and developers conference, Twilio Segment announced the launch of CustomerAI Predictions, a tool to help marketers make predictions about how a certain group of customers, meeting a certain set of criteria, will behave.