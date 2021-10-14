South Sudan: How to deliver Covid vaccines in a country with few roads

Anne Soy - BBC News, Juba
·5 min read
A member of hospital staff receives a vaccine for Covid-19 at Juba Teaching Hospital, on April 7, 2021 in Juba, South Sudan
A member of hospital staff receives a vaccine for Covid-19 at Juba Teaching Hospital, on April 7, 2021 in Juba, South Sudan

South Sudan is one of the countries with the lowest rate of vaccination against Covid-19 in the world - just 0.8% of the population have had one dose and 0.3% both jabs.

It shows the stark inequality in vaccine distribution, as some developed nations are now administering a third booster shot and vaccinating children as well.

"Even if we can secure the vaccine... it's over 10 times more expensive in South Sudan compared with neighbouring countries, which have a very reliable road network," said Nay Myo Thu, the immunization specialist of the UN children's agency, Unicef, in the country.

South Sudan is a vast country, roughly the size of France. But only a few roads are paved. Most of the country remains largely inaccessible by road.

Decades of war that led to a split with Sudan in 2011 and neglect by its former rulers in the north meant that infrastructure remained grossly underdeveloped.

But even after gaining independence, the country has been beset by governance challenges and insecurity caused by political and ethnic violence. This makes it more difficult to run a vaccination programme.

This means that during rainy seasons flooding cuts off some areas and renders airstrips unusable.

South Sudanese refugees try to repair their hut in flooded waters from the White Nile at a refugee camp which was inundated after heavy rain near in al-Qanaa in southern Sudan, on September 14, 2021.
Parts of South Sudan were hit by floods in September

Dr John Rumunu, head of the government's Preventive Health Services, said some AstraZeneca vaccines had been sent to all of the country's 10 states "however, less than 50% of counties have been reached. Some counties have not had any vaccination."

Unicef is in charge of distributing vaccines obtained through the UN-backed Covax scheme, set up to make jabs more accessible for developing nations.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency looked after the logistics for children's immunization programmes, so this is the biggest-ever expansion of its operations.

In South Sudan, it primarily transports vaccines by air.

"In around 50 locations, we need to air-drop the vaccines if we are to equally distribute vaccines," said Dr Nay.

That requires an enormous amount of investment, meaning distributing vaccines in South Sudan is far more expensive than it costs to buy them.

But air drops are not new in South Sudan - the World Food Programme often uses them to deliver food aid to remote locations where planes cannot land.

Sacks of food items are dropped on to empty fields by planes deployed from the capital, Juba, or neighbouring states like Kenya and Uganda.

Sometimes, packages attached to parachutes are dropped from the sky.

Teams on the ground then collect and distribute them to locals, who gather in anticipation of the delivery.

In this file photo taken on February 06, 2020 an Ilyushin aircraft leased to the World Food Programme (WFP) drops food aid parcels near a village in Ayod county, South Sudan
Food aid (above) is often dropped by planes to people in remote villages - this is also how some vaccines are delivered

Vaccines are delivered in the same way.

"You need to reach the population and make sure they come within the time frame. Based on their availability, you have to wait," said Dr Nay.

Coordinating the entire operation, getting the timing right, and hoping for good weather, are key to success, though things don't always work out perfectly.

"It's not an easy thing given that our health system is not strong. Most health workers are not well paid," said Dr Victoria Majur, a senior official at the Ministry of Health

She said they had to be given "incentives" to inoculate people.

Vaccines 'dumped in Africa'

While logistics is a problem, there is also a shortage of supply for South Sudan's 11 million people.

The country has so far received two consignments of AstraZeneca vaccines.

The first one arrived on 25 March. It had 132,000 doses.

"The deployment was informed by the ease of reaching counties. There were challenges of logistics and the motivation of health workers as well as insecurity and the weather," said Dr Rumunu.

But just 60,000 doses were used.

It was decided to send the remaining 72,000 doses to neighbouring countries in July.

"We thought rather than they expire here, we distribute to other countries and let them use it and hope that when we are ready, we will be given an equivalent amount of vaccines to protect our people," added Dr Nay.

A second consignment of 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, donated by France through Covax, arrived on 31 August.

It had a much shorter shelf-life of just four weeks but they were all used within that time.

The World Health Organization's Dr Richard Mihigo said the short period to expiry was lowering people's confidence in the vaccines.

"It's like dumping products to Africa when other people have used the majority of them," he told the BBC.

The Covax facility was intended to ensure countries like South Sudan got a good chance of receiving vaccines.

But so far, out of 470 million doses promised to African countries by the end of 2021, only around 89 million doses have been delivered, according to Dr Mihigo.

India's decision to shut down supply due to a severe wave of Covid 19 earlier this year affected supply.

In addition to this, "most of the wealthier countries grabbed most of the supply in the market, leaving the Covax facility facing shortages of vaccines that had been promised by manufacturers", said Dr Mihigo.

On 8 October, South Sudan launched a new vaccination campaign following the arrival of about 60,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines donated by the US government.

Performers dressed in brightly coloured costumes, feathered headgear and dried gourds cut in half led the crowd, just outside Juba, in celebrating their arrival.

As it is a single-dose vaccine, it will ease the huge logistical challenges of getting jabs into arms.

But many more will be needed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 October 2021

    A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

  • Biden signs debt limit hike, but December standoff looms

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill raising the nation's debt limit until early December, delaying the prospect of an unprecedented federal default that would cause economic disaster. The House passed the $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling on Tuesday, after the Senate approved it on a party-line vote last week. The eventual approval came after a protracted standoff with Senate Republicans, who derailed initial Democratic efforts with filibusters, delays that require 60 votes to halt.

  • Civilians evacuated as Beirut violence continues

    The shooting on a frontline of the 1975-90 civil war marks some of Lebanon's worst strife in years, and highlights a deepening crisis over the probe into the August 2020 blast that is undermining government efforts to tackle one of the most dramatic economic meltdowns in history.In scenes reminiscent of the war, local television stations broadcast footage of bullets bouncing off buildings and people running for cover.Army units were seen patrolling the area and a fire truck arrived to the location where fire caused by heavy gunshots broke out. One of the dead was a woman who was struck by a bullet while in her home, a military source said, adding that all the dead so far were Shi'ites.The army said in a statement the gunfire had targeted protesters as they passed through the Teyouneh traffic circle located in an area dividing Christian and Shi'ite Muslim neighborhoods.Hezbollah and its ally, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, said groups had fired at protesters from rooftops, aiming at their heads in an attack they said aimed to drag Lebanon into conflict.

  • The (potentially) deadly bite of the kissing bug

    Chagas disease, a parasitic and chronic illness, has infected approximately 6 million people and kills about 12,000 every year in North and South America, according to the Pan American Health Organization.Why it matters: Despite its high numbers, there is a lack of knowledge in the U.S. about the life-threatening disease, which has been called "the New AIDS of the Americas." Fewer than 1% of those with Chagas in the U.S. are diagnosed and treated due to low awareness of the infection among healt

  • The Delta Variant Is Forcing New Zealand To Find a Safe Way Out of Its 'Zero-COVID' Strategy

    For much of the pandemic, Aotearoa New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has ranked as one of the best in the world. Until August this year, there had been just over 2,800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. In a little over two months our confirmed cases have risen to over 4,700 and two more people have died.

  • Why experts say monoclonal antibodies aren't vaccine substitute

    Despite more than 187 million Americans being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and data and attestations from researchers and public health officials that the vaccines are safe an effective, a small and in some cases vocal minority of Americans are reluctant to get the shot. The reasons vary, but a number of those people are instead turning to treatments after they are diagnosed that have far less evidence to support their safety and effectiveness, including monoclonal antibodies -- a trend that experts say is worrying. Currently, over 1 million doses of monoclonal antibody infusions have been given in the United States.

  • Most Americans may delay or skip flu shot this year amid pandemic, poll finds. Why?

    Experts worry 2021’s flu season could be more severe than previous years.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 14

    Free COVID-19 shots will be offered in Lancaster County this week.

  • The Latest: Vaccine mandate for Calif. prison guards blocked

    A California judge has partially blocked an order taking effect this week that requires state prison employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A Kern County judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents enforcement of the vaccination mandate for unionized guards. The mandate is due to take effect Friday and it will still apply to other workers at prisons that have health care facilities The mandate is aimed at preventing another coronavirus outbreak like one that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison last year.

  • Wait, Can You Get A Flu Shot When You’re Sick? An Expert Weighs In

    Doctors explain that symptoms, like a fever, should keep you home but say that it's generally safe to get the flu shot if you only have mild symptoms.

  • The Latest: Washington to require shot or test for events

    Starting Nov. 15, people in Washington state will need to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend large events. The order announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee applies to indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and outdoor events that have more than 10,000 attendees. The governor’s office said the requirement applies to ticketed or registered events like conventions, concerts, sporting events and fairs.

  • In about-face, Burundi receives first Covid vaccines

    Burundi, one of the last countries in the world to inoculate its people against Covid-19, received its first batch of vaccines on Thursday after a major about-turn by the government.

  • FDA advisers vote to endorse Moderna booster shots

    The committee is also scheduled to vote on Johnson & Johnson's request tomorrow.

  • Sputnik Light '70% effective against Delta variant'

    Russia's one-shot COVID vaccine, Sputnik Light, shows 70% effectiveness against the Delta variant of coronavirus three months after injection.That's according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, citing the vaccine's developer.The data was submitted by the developer ahead of a peer review.The data comes as Russia battles soaring infections and hesitancy about vaccines at home, while struggling to compete with more established vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.Countries around the world are deploying or considering administering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or booster shots to some of their population, particularly those with weakened immune systems and the elderly.But there's no consensus among scientists about how broadly they should be used.RDIF said Sputnik Light as a booster for other vaccines will be almost as effective against the Delta variant as Russia's flagship two-shot Sputnik V vaccine.The Sputnik V vaccine, widely used in Russia and approved for use in more than 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the World Health Organization and the EMA.

  • American Heart Association warns 60% of Americans will delay or skip flu shot this year

    An American Heart Association (AHA) study released in October concerns physicians as it shows hesitancy towards the flu shot due to controversy around the coronavirus vaccine and mis-information.

  • SC reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day, 40 more dead

    The state has also seen a decline in testing for the virus.

  • FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products

    The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.

  • Butterball is recalling over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey

    The products were shipped to stores nationwide.

  • Why the flu vaccine is more important than ever

    It's that time of year again. Why physicians say getting your flu vaccine is more important than ever.

  • Immunologist on why mixing different COVID-19 boosters is not yet a good idea

    As the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review COVID-19 booster data from Johnson and Johnson and Moderna this week, other clinical trials are studying the potential of mixing doses of two different vaccines. Immunologist Dr. John Wherry joined CBSN to discuss why this is not yet a good idea.