South Sydney 4WD Campervan Manufacturer Service Expanded For Digital Nomads

A Kogarah, NSW company that manufactures custom design campervans has expanded its services. The company now works with retail customers as well as the wholesale market and delivers nationwide.

KOGARAH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / An automotive company that manufactures campervans to custom-design models has expanded its services to meet the needs of young professionals around Australia. The team at Japanese Auto Imports explain they are based in Kogarah, NSW and provide services across NSW including South Sydney, Sutherland, Liverpool, Alexandria, Homebush and more.

More details are available at https://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans for retail or wholesale customers.

The newly expanded range of services mean individuals or couples, professional sports people, athletes and the young nomads living the laptop lifestyle can select the design and size of the campervan of their dreams for the team to execute. .

Japanese Auto Imports explains its services are available nationwide as they arrange delivery throughout Australia. The specialist campervan manufacturing team are due to receive more new campervan models in the next few months and are happy to advise customers based on their needs, budget, and design preferences.

They specialise in High-quality household name brands that include the off-road Mitsubishi Delica 4wd, Renualt Master, Toyota HiAce, Ford Transit, and Mercedes Sprinter. The team supply campervans to suit all budgets with prices starting from $25,000 and going up to $85,000, and offer a variety of services and build options whatever the budget. Customers always receive high-quality durable fit-outs using top grade plywood, precision built to purpose campervans for their adventures around Australia for digital nomands and tech professionals looking to work and getaway in comfort.

For instance, many of the campervans feature soundproofing to the whole living area, insulation from the heat and cold, water barrier protection and they are durable for changeable environments like going off-grid. The team explain that reliability is key when people are exploring the city or remote camping in the bush. Vehicles supplied by the company offer state of the art luxury interior as well as reliability.

The trained mechanics and engineers at Japanese Auto Imports can upgrade any vehicle and guarantee quality workmanship to prevent any potential issues from arising in the future. The team are happy to advise customers on the custom options available to them and each vehicle that is for sale either in person or over the telephone.

A representative said: "We understand a campervan is not simply a vehicle for you, we know they become part of your family as you build a lifetime of memories while having adventures around the country. We are determined to offer you the best range of high-quality campervans in Australia. In addition, we now offer a range of services to assist in your buying experience."

To find out more, interested parties are invited to visit the link provided.

