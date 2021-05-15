South Toledo man accused holding another man captive

May 14—A South Toledo man is out on $100,000 bond after he allegedly assaulted another man who was held against his will for several hours, according to Toledo police.

Jeno Blackshear, 27, of the 900 block of Burke Glen Road is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault. A Toledo Municipal Court judge set bond Friday at $100,000, which was later posted.

Police received information about the victim, Jonathan Bucher, 24, of the 100 block of East Harbor View Drive, being captive by a man later identified as Mr. Blackshear who was demanding money for his release.

With assistance from FBI agents, police determined Mr. Bucher was likely at a residence in the 900 block of Butler Street in East Toledo.

After officers stopped a vehicle driven by Mr. Blackshear and detained him, the Toledo Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics team entered the residence and located the victim in the basement. A police statement said investigators believe he had been captive there for nearly five hours.

During Mr. Bucher's captivity, Mr. Blackshear allegedly beat him in the head and body with a piece of wood, a mason jar, and paint cans, according to court documents. Mr. Bucher suffered multiple injuries including cuts and a suspected broken nose, police said, for which he was treated at the scene but declined further care.

