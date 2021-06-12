South Toledo man enters plea for separate shootings

Jun. 11—A Lucas County prosecutor commended Toledo police for linking a South Toledo man with a pair of shootings in September despite a lack of cooperation from the victims.

Rashad E. Mathis, 19, of the 2500 block of Eastgate Road, pleaded guilty Friday to felonious assault with a gun specification, a second-degree felony, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He entered the plea over video conferencing from the Lucas County jail.

Through a plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss other charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and a carrying concealed weapons violation at sentencing June 23.

He could be sentenced to 10 1/2 to 14 1/2 years in prison, but prosecutors are recommending he receive 4 to 5 1/2 years.

The separate shootings' victims did not cooperate with investigators, Frank Spryszak, deputy chief of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office criminal division, said Friday. Still, police were able to link Mathis with the two shootings nine days apart.

"This case was tied together by excellent police work by the Toledo Police Department, which involved analyzing shell casings using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network," Mr. Spryszak said.

The ballistic network is a national database that compares images of ballistic evidence from shooting scenes and recovered firearms and produces a list of similar results. Technicians identify potential links or associations from the same firearm.

On Sept. 1, Mathis shot into an occupied residence in the 500 block of Toronto Avenue. Then, on Sept. 10, he fired shots at a man in the 1700 block of Brussels Street.

No injuries were reported from either incident and shell casings from both scenes were collected.

Already the subject of open warrants, Mathis was the passenger of a vehicle stopped for a speed violation Sept. 16 in the 4000 block of Heatherdowns Boulevard and a search of the vehicle revealed two accessible and loaded firearms, including a 10-mm handgun, according to court documents.

Testing revealed a man's DNA on at least one of the guns, but there wasn't enough information to tie Mathis to the shootings. Further ballistics testing and Mathis' recorded jail phone calls about the weapon linked the defendant to the shootings, according to the prosecutor.

Charges were filed Feb. 23 in Toledo Municipal Court and he was subsequently indicted March 4 by a Lucas County grand jury. His co-defendant, Devynn Blackman, also faces concealed carry and improper handling of a firearm charges in a case pending before Judge Dean Mandros.

Mathis' defense attorney, Laron Bankston, requested Friday that his client's bond be modified ahead of sentencing. Mr. Bankston asked that Mathis be placed an on electronic monitoring unit so he could meet his newborn daughter.

Judge Mandros indicated the court will attempt to make accommodations on June 23 for that to happen, but Mathis remained in custody at the Lucas County jail.