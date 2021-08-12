South Toledo woman filed lawsuit against city to return her impounded vehicle

Aug. 11—A South Toledo woman filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Toledo late Tuesday for not returning a vehicle police seized in April as part of a drug investigation involving her son.

Darlene Camargo, 65, of the 1700 block of Brierheath Avenue, claims her 2017 Ford Explorer was seized April 21 and it has yet to be returned, despite a Lucas County grand jury's recent decision not to file charges against her husband, Martin P. Camargo Sr., 63, and no contraband being found in the vehicle, according to the lawsuit filed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Toledo police vice/narcotics detectives were investigating the couple's son, Martin P. Camargo Jr., 44, of Columbus, who faces a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. During the investigation, a confidential informant told investigators Camargo Jr. "comes to the northwest Ohio area for 1-2 days at a time to conduct drug sales" of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, according to court documents.

His parents, however, were apparently caught in the middle. Any charges stemming from their suspected involvement have since been dropped, but the vehicle hasn't been returned to Mrs. Camargo, her attorney Jerome Phillips told The Blade.

Mr. Phillips repeatedly asked police to return the Explorer, noting that no civil or criminal forfeiture was placed on it. But he was told the SUV was being held for "investigative purposes," Mr. Phillips wrote in an Aug. 3 letter to the city's chief of litigation, Jeffrey Charles.

"I am requesting that the 2017 Ford Explorer be released immediately to Mrs. Camargo without charge for towing or storage," Mr. Phillips wrote. "If the vehicle is not returned within one week of the date of this letter, I will proceed with the necessary litigation to protect my client's interests."

A final demand for the vehicle was made Monday, but the vehicle has not been returned, Mr. Phillips said. The lawsuit was filed the next day.

"There is an ongoing investigation and we do not have a comment," city spokesman Ignazio Messina said Wednesday.

Mr. Phillips said his client continues to make loan and insurance payments on the Explorer that total about $765 a month while it has sat in the TPD impound lot for nearly four months. In the lawsuit, Mrs. Camargo asks for the city to pay for the seized property's value, its monthly payments and insurance coverage during that time, and the value of its loss of use.

The couple's son was staying at their residence while investigators conducted surveillance outside the Brierheath Avenue home, according to the federal complaint filed April 22 against him.

On April 21, both the father and son exited the South Toledo home. Mr. Camargo Sr. got into the Explorer and Camargo Jr. got into a Chevrolet Silverado with a large box and tote bag, which was later found to contain nearly two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, according to federal court documents.

The father and son allegedly traveled "several miles in tandem, not allowing any vehicles in between," and the Explorer followed the Silverado closely — a type of activity indicative of drug trafficking by using a "blocker or bait car to protect the vehicle in the front from traffic interdiction," Detective J.K. Pritchard wrote in a search warrant for the case.

Toledo police attempted to stop both vehicles in the area of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Western Avenue. The Explorer stopped while the Silverado fled at high speed, police reported.

A search warrant was executed the same day at the South Toledo home while Mrs. Camargo was present. Police allegedly found additional suspected fentanyl, more than $250,000, a digital scale, and a firearm, according to a complaint filed against Mr. Camargo Sr. in Toledo Municipal Court for trafficking and possession of fentanyl charges.

No contraband was found inside the Explorer, Mr. Phillips said.

A Lucas County grand jury declined any charges against Mr. Camargo Sr. on July 15 and Mrs. Camargo was never criminally charged.

First Published August 11, 2021, 3:37pm