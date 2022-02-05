South Valley man conspired to sell fentanyl-laced pills, meth. After plea, he could get life

A 30-year-old South Valley man could get life in prison for his role in trying to distribute hundreds of fake oxy pills laced with fentanyl.

Renato Aguilera of Porterville pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to conspiring to distribute both fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Over a period of nearly one year starting in January 2020, Aguilera worked with two men to distribute the drugs.

Those men were identified in court documents as 42-year-old Pedro Delgado-Montenegro, a citizen of Mexico, and 58-year-old James Cox of Porterville. Charges are pending against both, according to the statement.

Prosecutors said Aguilera, working under directions from Delgado-Montenegro, delivered 800 counterfeit oxycodone pills in two separate undercover transactions. The pills contained fentanyl.

Aguilera also delivered one pound of meth to Cox, under negotiations with Delgado-Montenegro.

Sentencing for Aguilera is scheduled for April 29. He faces at least 10 years in prison, though he could get life in prison and a $10 million fine; the maximum statutory penalty allowed. Sentencing is determined by the court with consideration of applicable statutory factors and Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Justice Department said.