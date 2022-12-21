South Valley police looking for help to find those who shot and killed security guard
Visalia Police on Tuesday released pictures of several persons of interest in connection with the slaying of a security guard from earlier this month.
The guard died during a late night shooting Dec. 8 at the Green Olive Bar in the 1400 block of Mineral King Avenue.
A police spokesman said the security guard was trying to break up a fight inside the bar and died at the scene. A second person was wounded but survived.
Anyone with information about those in the photographs is asked to contact detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234, or the department’s tip line at 559-713-4738.