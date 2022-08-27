South Venice murder-suicide leaves two dead and animal injured, Sarasota deputies say

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has identified the man involved in a stabbing that left a woman dead and an animal in critical condition on Friday, officials said.

Deputies were notified of a possible battery just after 5 p.m. at the 800 block of east Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on the scene was approached by Eduardo Lopez Garcia, 48. Garcia was holding a knife and bleeding profusely from his torso, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Officials said the deputy made verbal commands for Garcia to drop the knife. Garcia then threw the knife at the deputy and charged at him. Using non-lethal force, the deputy brought the suspect to the ground and used the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself, according to the report.

After Garcia complied, deputies entered the residence and found a woman with several stab wounds. When paramedics arrived, life-saving measures were made on Garcia and the woman, but both were pronounced dead. An animal inside the residence was also found with stab wounds and was taken to an animal hospital in critical condition.

The involved deputy was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Garcia was arrested Aug. 24 for domestic battery. He was released the next day on bond, according to the report.

The woman has been identified, but her identity is being withheld due to Marsy's Law.

Detectives believe both deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Official causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

