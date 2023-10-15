South vs. Cuyahoga Falls girls soccer: Youth-laden Rebels see out 1-0 postseason win amid miserable weather

Oct. 14—Given how youth-laden the South girls side registers this fall, there might have been an element Oct. 14 for its Division I sectional semifinal against visiting Cuyahoga Falls of not realizing it should be nervewracking.

After all, the Rebels were locked in a scoreless stalemate, with a starting 11 featuring nine freshmen and sophomores.

The weather was miserable, with pelting rain and howling wind throughout the 80.

South easily could have been nervous. But instead, it was cool as could be to see out a memorable result.

Kerstin Bettasso's late match-winner propelled the Rebels to a 1-0 win over the Black Tigers.

South (6-9-2) has a profoundly tall order coming up in turn, with a trip to powerhouse Walsh Jesuit for a D-I sectional final at 6 p.m. Oct. 19. That conundrum can wait momentarily, however.

Because for the Rebels, this moment is worth savoring.

"It's awesome, because every single freshman and every single player on this team has stepped up big-time to above their level," South coach Ty Cobb said. "I've just been super proud of them this whole season.

"I think the nerves weren't really there, so yeah, that kind of helps a bit. But I told them yesterday. I said, 'This is the most important game for most of you that you've played so far.' And like I said, they stepped up to that task."

Amid a 0-0 match, with the potential of extra time inching ever so close, the Rebels generated their best bit of attacking quality to break through.

Bettasso, a freshman, settled a diagonal ball on the right side of the box in the 74th minute. She tried her luck with a right-footed chippy that went into the back left corner for her fifth goal of 2023.

Realizing her finish had indeed been slotted, Bettasso leaped for joy as her side rushed toward her in jubilation.

"I just got the ball and shot and hoped for the best," Bettasso said. "I thought it was about to go out, and I was like, 'Oh no, it's about to go out.' But it curved in and I was like, 'Yes!'

"I think I proved myself to my team and my coaches. Including this one, I've had five goals this season. I think that's very good for being a freshman. I've just been trying my best, and I think that this will be something to remember: my first postseason game."

There wasn't much in the natural flow of attack as far as imminent danger throughout, as both sides held firm in the defensive third. But South did record seven of its nine shots on target after halftime, playing direct but still showing a semblance of combo prowess in the process.

Varia Zasukhina, who logged a nice 80 in the attack, forced a save in the 60th, and Maria Osagie-Erese had a couple decent looks and carry into the box.

Bettasso's late strike rendered it all worthwhile.

A young side that arguably had no business being this calm in a nil-nil match showed what the future might hold.

"I feel like we just got that conversation in the halftime, I was like, 'OK, guys, we have to want this, or we're over for the whole season. It's not going to be until next year. We've got to have it now.'" Bettasso said. "I just knew I had to play my best at that point.

"I think that we have a lot of talent. There is a lot of talent here. Obivously we're young. I know that's an excuse, but we are young. We're on varsity level, and we're playing a lot of seniors. It's crazy to think someone (three or four) years older than us is playing against us."

