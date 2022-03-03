South Walton High School on high alert as WCSO searches for man who fled from traffic stop
SANTA ROSA BEACH — South Walton High School went on high alert Thursday morning after a driver reportedly fled during a traffic stop in the area.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter north of U.S. Highway 98 between Old Blue Mountain Road and JD Miller Road, according to a WCSO Facebook post. The high school limited movement to inside the school buildings.
The suspect, 33-year-old Brian Borghette, is described as a white male with red facial hair and wearing a black hat and gray sweatshirt. Walton Correctional and K-9 teams were headed to the area Thursday morning.
Residents should expect an increased law enforcement presence along Chat Holley Road, JD Miller Road and State Road 83, according to the WCSO.
