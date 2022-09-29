South West: Investment aims to reduce carbon emissions

Land across South West England was left parched by the hot weather

Projects which reduce carbon emissions are receiving millions of pounds of new investment.

Millions will be spent on new woodlands and nature reserves in Bristol, south Gloucestershire, Bath and North East Somerset.

The funding was agreed by the West of England combined authority.

West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris warned extreme heat this summer showed the need for "much more action" on cutting carbon emissions.

Mr Norris said: "We have got to a point now where most of us in the room feel that we can't take our foot off the gas - if that's not a bad metaphor."

Avon Needs Trees applied to create a great Avon wood, planting more than 50,000 trees just south of Bristol.

The new funding will also go towards a suspended floating plant system outside Capricorn Quay on Bristol's Floating Harbour, to help fish and rare eels.

Other projects include wind turbines and nature recovery projects in Radstock, Westfield and Midsomer Norton.

Sustainable Innovative Foundations for Turbines is among organisations granted funding

David Tudgey, its project leader, said: "We're delighted for the unanimous £1.5 million funding award decision today, which will allow us to support communities who wish to bring forward onshore wind projects across the region."

