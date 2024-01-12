South Western board seeking lawyer to defend removing gender identity protections

The South Western School District school board is currently seeking special counsel that would defend removing gender identity from district Title IX protections and revising the district's bathroom policies, the board president said at a board meeting Wednesday.

At the January planning school board meeting, board President Matthew Gelazela stated that the majority of the school board holds the position that sex is determined at birth, and that a board majority believes the Pennsylvania Human Rights Council (PHRC) overstepped its authority when it defined sex as gender-identity inclusive.

"There are multiple firms that very firmly believe this is defendable," said Gelazela during the meeting, stating that the board is currently exploring which firms are willing to put in a request for proposal to serve as special counsel on the subject.

Once a firm is selected, Gelazela stated the board will work with the counsel to draft revisions to policies regarding these subjects.

Board president Matthew Gelazela speaks during the January planning meeting of the South Western School Board, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Penn Township.

The two main policies at hand in the matter are the school district's policy 103 and 711, which the newly elected board is seeking to revise.

Policy 103 is the district's discrimination and Title IX sexual harassment policy for students, while policy 711 is the district's student bathroom policy.

In December, the newly elected board voted against updating Policy 103 to match updated state and federal guidelines for Title IX that include gender identity as a class protected against discrimination.

In that meeting, school board solicitor Lehigh Dalton said that straying from the state and federal guidelines could open the district up to liability over not including protections for classes included by state and federal policies.

"There could still be a lawsuit filed to say your policy fails to include gender identity," Dalton said at the time.

On the other hand, policy 711 was the subject of over half a year of contentious and fiercely debated revisions, ultimately leading to a unanimous vote in August of 2023 for a compromise that left the district with five options for bathroom use. That includes bathrooms for males assigned as male at birth, females assigned as female at birth, males based on gender identity, females based on gender identity, and private, single-use bathrooms for all students to use.

The board did not put forward a proposal to change policy 103 or 711 during the meeting, citing the need to acquire special counsel to draft the changes. Despite that, during the meeting, several board members gave their view on the potential changes.

Board member Amanda Weaver, a Republican, who was not on the ballot in November's elections, voiced her concern for the direction the board majority was heading.

Weaver said that the board in just the last year had already spent significant taxpayer money on the issue and had come to a unanimous vote after six and a half months of debate.

Board member Amanda Weaver speaks during the January planning meeting of the South Western School Board, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Penn Township.

The current policy provided options to parents as well as students, and had teachers and administrators on board from the start, Weaver stressed.

"If we do tweak it, we need to keep that in mind as we put more taxpayer money into tweaking it," Weaver said.

While Weaver stated she would understand tweaking the policy to include more read-in of parents on the matter, she emphasized her belief that any changes to the policy need to still protect all students.

"We sit here to make policy to better the lives of all students, and all students is all students," Weaver said.

"Every pair of shoes that goes through those thresholds every day deserves protection."

Following Weaver's comments, board member Matthew Smith shared his concerns on the implementation of the current policy, saying he feels it does not currently protect all students.

"There are boys and girls going into the same bathroom because it’s convenient," Smith said, citing anecdotes from conversations he had with the public. Smith stated that, at the very least, the current "opt-out" needs to be changed to an "opt-in" policy.

Keith Gelsinger, a newly elected Republican, said he believes that Republicans sweeping the school board in the last election outweighs the unanimous vote by the board in August.

Gelazela added to Gelsinger's comments, stating that as an incumbent he only voted for the policy in August as a stop-gap to further changes.

"I worked hard to make sure that this current board seated before everyone today got elected," said Gelazela, "because I feel strongly that our bathrooms should be separated by birth sex."

Board president Matthew Gelazela speaks during the January planning meeting of the South Western School Board, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Penn Township.

"The idea that someone can change their sex is inherently flawed," Gelazela said. "I wholly reject the idea that it is a protected class. That class cannot exist."

Gelazela also expressed his opposition to the current policy of not requiring the district to let parents know about their child's decision to identify as another gender, stating his belief that "a parent should be involved in every decision a child makes."

Following the discussion, Supt. Jay Burkhart expressed concern to the discussion of "opt-in" relating to the difficulty of monitoring compliance with the policy.

"There's no way I can ask our teachers, who are already working as hard as they can, to do that," Burkhart said.

"If the board makes that policy, who is going to implement that?" he asked. Currently, Burkhart explained, when a parent opts their child out, the administration can only take action when they become aware of misuse.

Smith acknowledged that that fact goes both directions.

"In the absence of single-use bathrooms, it's a catch-22," said Smith.

"I believe the policy we have is effective," Burkhart stated.

