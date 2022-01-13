South-Western school board appoints former member Lee Schreiner to vacancy left by Robert Ragland's death

The South-Western City School District is looking to a familiar person to serve on the school board after the Dec. 23 death of Robert Ragland Sr.

The school board on Jan. 12 voted 4-0 to appoint former board member Lee Schreiner to the vacancy.

Ragland, whom board President Cathy Johnson called "the ultimate team player," died Dec. 23. He was 56.

Schreiner, 68, had retired from the board at the end of 2021 after serving nine years and opting not to run for reelection in November. His board tenure followed a 38-year career as a teacher, all spent in the South-Western district.

Related story: South-Western leaders mourning loss of school board member Robert Ragland, a 'champion for students'

Related story: Schreiner leaving South-Western school board after almost 50 years of service to district

Lee Schreiner, 68, retired in December from the South-Western City School District board, but he was reappointed to the board Jan. 12 after the Dec. 23 death of Robert Ragland Sr.

"From the beginning of our search, the board set out to find a highly qualified candidate well positioned to help students, staff and the district," Johnson said in a statement after the board's Jan. 12 special meeting. "While the decision was not easy due to an impressive applicant pool, Mr. Schreiner separated himself based on his wealth of experience and leadership as both a teacher and as a board member."

Nine residents, including Schreiner, had submitted resumes by the Jan. 3 application deadline, according to executive director of communications Evan Debo.

The other eight were:

• Jason Gocha of Grove City

• Julie Liskany of Grove City

• Stephen Moore of Grove City

• Joanie Neff of Grove City

• Brandi Newland of Grove City

• Camille Peterson of Galloway

• Alex Rodriguez of Grove City

• Jaime Schumacher of Galloway

Schreiner's appointment will run through December 2023, when the term is set to expire, according to the district.

State law required the vacancy to be filled within 30 days of Ragland's death, Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Ragland's loss has been deeply felt in the South-Western community, she said.

Story continues

South-Western City School District board member Robert W. Ragland Sr. died. Dec. 23, according to the district.

"Robert was well loved," she said. "He was such a calming influence on the board. He was the ultimate team player. It was always all about the kids for him."

Ragland was serving in his first full term on the board. He had been appointed in August 2016 to fill a vacancy and was elected in November 2017 to serve the remaining two years of the term. He was reelected in November 2019.

He was the board's vice president after serving as president in 2020.

His effort always was to help find common ground to make the best decision to benefit students, Johnson said.

"You can't find anyone who has anything negative to say about Robert Ragland," she said. "He's going to be sorely missed as a colleague and as a friend."

Ragland also was a trustee for the Ohio School Boards Association, and he previously had served as the assistant director of diversity and inclusion for the Ohio PTA.

He was involved in the Franklin Heights High School PTSA and band boosters, as well.

In a 2020 interview with the ThisWeek Grove City Record, Ragland said his interest in serving on the school board was sparked by his time as a community volunteer with the PTA.

"In a way, I look at the school board as another way to volunteer for the district, except that you choose to run for office," he said at the time. "The mission of the National PTA is to promote the education, health, welfare and safety of students. I think the school board's mission is to ensure the education, health, welfare and safety of our students."

Ragland was a proud Franklin Heights graduate, but his care and concern extended to the entire district and every school and student, Johnson said.

Ragland is survived by his wife, Sheila K. Vance Ragland, his son, Robert W. Ragland Jr., and his brother, Sidney K. Ragland Jr.

He was employed by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for more than 30 years.

Graveside services were held Dec. 30 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Columbus.

Donations in Ragland's honor may be made to the Franklin Heights High School PTSA or band boosters, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus, OH 43203.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: South-Western school board appoints former member Lee Schreiner to vacancy left by Robert Ragland Sr.'s death