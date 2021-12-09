South-Western middle school teacher charged with sexual battery of former student

A South-Western middle-school teacher is facing sex charges involving a former student over a five-year period.

A South-Western middle school teacher and coach was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a former student over five years.

According to a criminal complaint, a student told police that her teacher Benjamin Rutan, 40, of Grove City, started having sex with her in June 2013, when she was 14 years old. The relationship continued until she was 19.

Rutan was the student's eighth grade language arts teacher as well as track and basketball coach at Norton Middle School in the South-Western City School District when the alleged misconduct began, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents.

The student told police the sexual contact occurred a few times a week at the school, in the parking lot, the teacher's classroom and his coach's office, according to the documents. She had been helping out with the school's football team in the summer of 2013,

The records state that the former student first contacted authorities on Nov. 17 and was given a recording device by the Franklin County Sheriff's office on Dec. 2. She then contacted Rutan and recorded "several admissions about their relationship between 2013 and 2018.

Rutan was arrested by deputies Wednesday and is charged with two counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In a statement, South-Western City schools announced it has put Rutan on administrative leave, pending investigation.

"The safety and security of our students are our top priority," Superintendent Bill Wise wrote. "We will continue to work through our disciplinary and legal processes regarding this matter."

