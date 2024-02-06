South-Western school board returns Buckeye Woods Elementary principal in student exam case

After a brief executive session, the South-Western City School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to approve a settlement agreement that returns Buckeye Woods Elementary School principal Jenniffer Kauffeld to work Tuesday and rescinds termination proceedings.

Kauffeld had been placed on unpaid leave since Jan. 8 after allegations arose that a school nurse, who has since resigned, conducted an improper medical examination of a 5-year-old while Kauffeld was present and without the parents' consent. The child's parents were not notified until later that day.

“Over the course of the past few months, the district administration and two different boards of education have spent significant time engaged in this personnel matter,” Chris Boso, South-Western school board president, said in a prepared release. "While the road leading up to tonight’s decision to reinstate the principal has been lengthy and emotional for all parties, as a board, we wanted to leave no stone unturned in terms of a timeline when it comes to matters impacting both employees and student supervision and welfare."

"We welcome back Mrs. Kauffeld to Buckeye Woods Elementary School starting (Tuesday),” he said.

Supporters of Kauffeld who were in the packed audience cheered after the board's decision.

The nurse and Kauffeld were originally placed on administrative leave on Nov. 14, a few hours after the district learned of the nurse's examination of the child.

Grove City police investigated and referred the case to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. They also notified the Ohio Board of Nursing, Ohio Department of Education and Franklin County Children’s Services. Neither the nurse nor Kauffeld faced any criminal charges in the matter.

When the school board voted to continue its investigation into the incident, the nurse resigned. The Dispatch has not named her because she was never criminally charged, while Kauffeld had contested the district's handling of her situation in the matter.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: South-Western school principal can return to work after board vote