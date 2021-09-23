South Windsor campaign signs stolen, replaced with vulgarities and racial slurs

Sep. 23—SOUTH WINDSOR — Political campaign signs on a candidate's lawn were stolen on Wednesday and then replaced with a handmade cardboard sign using a racial slur and obscene expletives.

Steve Wagner, a Democrat running for re-election to the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he and his wife, Karen, had signs for himself and other Democratic candidates stolen from their front yard on Tumblebrook Drive.

Wagner said he then put up a sign asking for information about the stolen signs, which was also taken and replaced with a vulgar message.

One side of the sign read: "(Expletive) Your Signs!" and "Trump!"

The reverse of the sign read: "Trump 2024," "Biden = Dementia," and "Kamala = (racial slur)."

"We did contact the police at that point," Wagner said. "We thought things had gone too far."

HATE SPEECH

WHAT: There is no federal definition for "hate speech," which is a term used to refer to attacks on an individual or group on the basis of a characteristic, such as race, nor is it a criminal offense in the United States.

WHY: The Supreme Court has ruled speech that could be interpreted as "hate speech" to be protected by the First Amendment. However, actionable threats towards individuals are not protected and can be considered a criminal offense based on the context, and there are federal laws regarding "hate crimes."

Karen Wagner said she and her husband were not aware of the offensive sign at first, and children going to school would have passed by it.

"I'm sure they were bothered by it, and I'm sure their parents were bothered by it," she said, adding that she hopes her neighbors don't think the household is responsible for the vulgar homemade sign.

Karen Wagner said that campaign signs are often stolen during campaign season, but this event was different. Also, more seemed to be stolen this year than in the past, she added.

Story continues

The act attracted statewide attention, with state Democratic Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo and her colleagues condemning it in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

"Vandalizing campaign signs is old news," DiNardo said. "But replacing them with hateful, racist signs is a new low in political discourse."

Steve Wagner said a neighbor on Homestead Drive who reached out to him after the incident said they similarly had their "Black Lives Matter" signs stolen and replaced with "racial epithets" earlier this summer.

"There's no place for this kind of hate speech and language in South Windsor," Wagner said.

The town's Public Works Department was able to recover the stolen campaign signs after they were found in a nearby storm drain, Wagner said.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said today that the police investigation is ongoing, but he has no specific information on any suspect at this time.

"The most concerning thing is the language on the sign," Cleverdon said.

Cleverdon said if the perpetrator is caught, charges could include larceny and criminal trespass. He said current information on the crime does not suggest that it would constitute hate speech, as the language was not used to threaten an individual.

"We'll continue to see what we can do to find who stole these signs or who replaced the signs with the derogatory language," Cleverdon said.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.