South Windsor cops: Windsor man draws gun in road rage incident

Jan. 3—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Windsor man was arrested Tuesday for an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm on Route 5 in South Windsor two months ago, local police said.

The man, Terrence Stover, 31, was charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree threatening and second degree reckless endangerment.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Oct. 21 and Stover, who was the driver of a vehicle on Route 5, allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim's vehicle.

Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Stover was identified by the vehicle's license plate through the use of an "intelligence sharing network" used by law enforcement.

The victim also picked Stover out of a photo line-up, Cleverdon said.

Stover turned himself in to South Windsor police on Monday and was processed and released on a $20,000 surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 18.

